NOWSHERA VIRKAN-March 23rd, 1940 is basically the turning point in the history of not only Pakistan but the Subcontinent. It was the day when Muslims of the subcontinent passed a resolution for a independent homeland at Minto Park in Lahore.

The Speakers stated at a seminar organised by Nowshera Virkan Press club in connection with Pakistan Resolution Day here the other day.

In his speech, MNA Azhar Qayyum Nahra threw light on the history of Pakistan Day, saying that Pakistan came into being as a result of matchless sacrifices rendered by Muslims for their ideology, religion and identity. He asserted that it was the great leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who made it possible to achieve the goal of a separate homeland.

Renowned Scholar Mian Ihsan Ullah Azeem while addressing the seminar, said that Pakistan is a gift for Muslims of the subcontinent. He further said that the nation should follow in the footsteps of Quaid-i-Azam and each every individual must rise about self to make the motherland strong and developed country in the world.