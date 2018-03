Share:

SIALKOT:- PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz will address a social media workers convention here in Sialkot on April 1,2018. According to MNA Ch Armughan Subhani, the PML-N office-bearers are engaged in finalizing all arrangements for the convention. He said that Maryam Nawaz will be accorded a red carpet welcome on her arrival.–Staff Reporter