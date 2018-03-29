Share:

Lahore - Matloob Ahmed (Garrison) beat Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad) to annex the 37th Punjab Open Golf Championship title here at Defence Raya golf course Sunday.

The score of Matloob was 69, 69 and 68 with an aggregate of 206, ten under par. Shabbir was runner-up with rounds of 66, 71 and 70 with an aggregate of 207, nine under par. M Alam of Defence Raya came third with scores of 68, 71 and 70 and an aggregate of 211, five under par. Other positions went to M Ashfaq (Airmen Golf Club) 215, Anser Mehmood (MGGC) 216, Shafiq Masih (Gymkhana) 216, Hamza Amin (Islamabad) 217, M Munir (Islamabad) 217 and Talib Hussain(CDA) 217. In the amateurs category gross, Taimur Khan was winner (228) while Robin Bagh second (232) and Ghazanfar Mehmood third (233).

In the race for net honors, Danish Javed (NTDC, WAPDA) earned first position with net 220 while Khawaja Ahsan was second and Jamal Nasir third.

Parkha Ijaz topped in ladies gross with Humna Amjad second and Ghazala Yasmin third. The net section ladies winner was Suneya Osama (first net), Ana James Gill (Royal Palm) second net and Shahzadi Gulfam (Punjab Police) third net. In the end, the prizes were given to ladies by Mrs Gen M Hilal Hussain and to the other performers by Pakistan Golf Federation president Lt Gen Hilal and DHA administrator Brig M Sajid Khokhar.