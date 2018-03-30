Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has expressed the confidence that the armed forces are fully ready to defend the country.

Addressing a ceremony of “Bara Khana” luncheon and prize distribution among the participants of 23rd March Parade here on Sunday, the president said the nation was proud of its armed forces.

The president said successful conduct of military parade on 23rd March had given boost to the morale of the nation.

He said that joint parade of the armed forces had also enhanced their international image.

The president said that the display of faith, unity and discipline by the officers and soldiers on Pakistan Day should be followed in all walks of life.

He also commended the key role of the armed forces in eliminating terrorism from the country.

The president said participation of troops from Turkey, Jordan and the UAE had proven that Pakistan’s friends stood shoulder to shoulder with us in easy and hard times.