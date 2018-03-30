Share:

Islamabad - The misuse of green belts in the city for parking purposes is leading to environmental degradation and raising the concerns of residents.

Each sector of Islamabad has been divided along large green spaces which keep the environment free from pollution and provide oxygen to the residents. However, the private and public sector organisations, by occupying state land and setting up parking lots there, have been violating the rules regarding protection of green belts . The violators include hotels, Islamabad club and public sector companies which have turn the land adjacent to the green spaces into parking areas for their staff and visitors.

Islamabad was designed in such a manner that the open, green areas would always be reserved. However, the expansion of economic activities in the capital city has led to an increase in high rise buildings, residential apartments, and commercial markets with little space for parking. Resultantly, the management of these occupancies have encroached upon the adjacent green belts for parking of vehicles. Several hotels at Murree Road have also been involved in green belt encroachment. The enforcement directorate of CDA had some time ago, vacated majority of the state land occupied by these hotels and directed the environment directorate to take control of the same but the latter did not move. The hotels continue to use the land.

The public sector entities including NHA, PMDC, IRSA, and others have set up parking lots in green belt along service road of sector G-10. In May 2017, the residents approached mayor Islamabad expressed their concern over encroachment of greenbelt between sector F-11 and sector F-12. They wrote a letter to Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz to bring the matter into his notice. Illegal construction of a compound spreading approximately 10 kanals was constructed within the last few months in the green belt.

According to the officials in the enforcement directorate of the CDA, the alleged encroacher had obtained a stay order in court which restraints the civic agency from taking action.

Similarly, a number of illegal bus stands have been operating from the green belts of the federal capital at Faizabad. CDA’s Municipal Administration Directorate has tried many times to remove the bus terminals but the influential transporters do not budge by CDA’s action.

The CDA officials usually blame the district administration and the police for not extending cooperation with CDA’s enforcement staff during operations against encroachment. The illegal bus stands at Faizabad include the Islamabad Express, Raja Travel, Blue Line Express, Faisal Movers, Frontier Punjab Travels, Makkah Travels, New Bilal Travels, Darbar Travels and Shaheen Travels. These bus stands operate illegally with no licence from the DMA for using open spaces.

Similarly, a number of influential people and businessmen have made illegal car parking on the green belts of Islamabad highway and the civic management has failed to take any action against the violators. The green belts should be landscaped and not continue to be used as car parking by the encroachers.

When contacted, a spokesman for the CDA said that the Authority was striving hard so that nobody encroaches upon the green belts and damage greenery. He said that the CDA was committed to preserve beauty of the city with much dedication.