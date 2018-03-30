Share:

KARACHI - The people giving the feeling of division in Mohajir community after the emergence of group MQM-London, MQM-Pakistan, MQM-Bahadurabad, MQM-PIB Colony and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) were living in fool’s paradise as Mohajir are still untied under the banner of Mohajir Quami Movement.

These views were expressed by MQM-Haqqiqi Chairman Afaq Ahmed while addressing a public gathering in locality of Shahfaisal Colony Karachi.

MQM-Haqqiqi leaders including, Faizan Ahmed, Arif Azam, Rida Fatima, and others were also present on the occasion.

Lambasting MQM founder Altaf Hussain over his anti-state slogans on August 22 outside press club, Afaq Ahmed said that it not first time Altaf spoke out against the country. Altaf speeches during his visit to India in year 2008 were enough to get his anti-state posture. Earlier in year 1991 MQM-Haqqiqi exposed Altaf agenda against the country but the people kept silent while now were doing hard work to prove Altaf Hussain a traitor. The entire episode of thirty five years of forceful rule of Altaf`s led party did nothing but defame the Mohajir community, he added.

MQM-Haqqiqi Chairman said that he never followed any one lines and always consulted with the community elders on every issue regarding the issues of Mohajirs. I never asked to consider Mohajir as new Sindhis. We have a historical past that carries sacrifices for the establishment of Pakistan and we feel proud of our part in this regard. This is our real identity and I am here to protect the real image of Mohajir Community, he said.

Afaq Ahmed further added it is unfortunate that the people those left their homes for the country were being treated miserably in Pakistan. Mohajir were deprived of their due rights and federal lords feared from the progress of Mohajir community were hatching conspiracies. It was the people of Karachi those hard works transformed Karachi into a economical hub and brought to the status to pays more than 70 per cent of revenue.

Criticizing PPP leader Khursheed Shah, he said that Khursheed termed Mohajir word as abusive but by such tactics he can only fool Sindhis not Mohajirs.

He said that after the failure of others political forces Imran Khan led PTI has been given space in urban region of Sindh but Mohajir will defeat this conspiracy by their unity. Mohajir Community should vote in favor of Mohajir rejecting the other elements those always used the Mohajir card to get personal agenda accomplish, urged Afaq.