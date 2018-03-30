Share:

LAHORE - A woman and her alleged lover have been booked by police over murder of three children who were found strangled at a house in Askari-XI early on Saturday.

A senior police official on Sunday told The Nation that the triple murder case was registered against Aneeqa and her lover Hussnain Mustafa on the complaint of Qaiser Amin Bajwa, the ex-husband of the woman. The case was registered with the Hayer police station.

Police sources said both suspects were being grilled by police in connection with the killings. A police investigator last night said the woman was in depression when she killed her children. In her initial statement recorded by police, the woman alleged that her lover Hussnain Mustafa killed her children and fled.

However, Mustafa told the police that he was not present in the house when the incident took place.

Police also said the mother of three, Aneeqa, was a drug addict. The victims were identified as Zain-ul-Abdin (9), Kaneez Fatima (6) and Ibrahim (4).

After getting divorce from her first husband several years ago, Aneeqa was living at the apartment along with her three children. Her lover Mustafa used to visit the apartment once a week.

Aneeqa wanted to tie her knot with her lover Mustafa. “She had an affair with Mustafa even before her marriage,” a police official said.