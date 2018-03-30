Share:

KARACHI - The star-studded closing ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 ahead of the final was held at the National Stadium on Sunday. Thousands of spectators arrived at National Stadium Karachi on a hot Sunday afternoon to witness the first major cricketing event in the port city in the last nine years. The doors to the stadium had been opened at 12 noon and were supposed to be closed at 5pm, but organisers had to extend the deadline by two hours due to the large numbers of cricket hungry fans still lined up outside.

The closing ceremony of the tournament — featuring the musical talents of Ali Zafar, Strings and Aima Baig, among others — started a little after 6pm. At the outset of the ceremony, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi thanked the law-enforcement agencies and the federal and Sindh governments for making the holding of the PSL final in Karachi a reality. Congratulating Karachiites on the return of international-level cricket to their city after nine years, Sethi said the holding of the matches in the country was testament to the fact that "we are ready for the return of international cricket". The PCB chairman said the tournament did not belong to any political party, leader or state institution, but to the people of Pakistan. After Aima Baig enthralled the crowd with her hit Coke Studio number Baazi, it was Farhan Saeed and Shehzad Roy who entertained the crowd with their performances.

Later, pop band Strings were joined by the Zalmi's Hasan Ali and Darren Sammy on-stage for their hit anthem from 2003, 'Hai koi ham jaisa'.