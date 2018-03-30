Share:

KARACHI - Gunmen shot dead Mainal Mehsud, friend of Naqeebullah Mehsud, in Gulshan-e-Bunair within the limits of Landhi police station on Sunday.

Police said that Mainal Mehsud was on his way to somewhere in car when gunmen targeted him and managed to flee. Police rushed on the spot and shifted the victim to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police suspect personal enmity was the motive behind the killing while registered an FIR against unknown assailants and handed over the body to family after autopsy.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 64 accused persons in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Police said that the accused persons arrested in some 52 raids and two encounters while police recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in different criminal activities. Police said that the culprits arrested were including bandits, absconders, street criminals, extortionists, land grabbers, drug paddler and those possessing illegal weapons. Police registered the cases against the accused persons and started investigations.

Meanwhile, Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrested a bandits involved in number of street crime cases while recovered weapons and looted valuables from his possession. Police said that the accused persons identified as Akmal wanted to the police in number of street crime cases while police trying to arrest the comrades of the accused person. SITE –A police arrested an Afghan national while recovered huge quantity of narcotics and fake Pakistan National Identity Card. Police registered the case against the accused persons while Rizvia police arrested accused namely Mehtab and recovered weapons from his possession.

Awami Colony police arrested two accused persons including Abid aka Shaheen and Irfan while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were running a narcotics den in the locality and wanted to the police in number of other cases. Similarly, Baloch colony and Surjani police have arrested two accused persons and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons including Yaqoob and Bilal were declared absconders and wanted to police in several criminal cases while police registered the cases against the accused persons.