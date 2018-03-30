Share:

500,000 houses for low-income class

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Housing and Works will construct around 500, 000 housing units for the low income families throughout the country under Apna Ghar Scheme. "Presently, there is a shortfall of approximately 9-10 million houses in the country and the present government is making concerted efforts to bridge the gap," an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP. Under the scheme, he said, the government would provide houses to homeless and shelterless families by constructing low-cost units on state land in different localities. "To ensure cost effective access to credit for housing, the government will pick up a portion of the financing cost as subsidy," the official added. He said in order to commence execution work for launching the housing project, Apna Ghar limited company has been registered with Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan. "All the initial work of the project has been completed and sufficient chunks of state land have been identified for the launching of the project," he said.

However, the official said that due to non availability of funds and non-appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary, the project has not yet been initiated.

To a question, he said that there is no specific provision in Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 for allotment of Government Accommodation to deputationists coming from banks to the federal government offices.

He said that as per available record, no government accommodation has been allotted to the employees of banks who are working on deputation basis in federal government offices during the tenure of present government.

'Tourism promotion to create jobs'

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor has said that tourism can deliver for Pakistan's economy as a whole. Talking to APP, he said that it is a catalytic industry and should be part of our stimulus packages for stronger infrastructure, more jobs and increasing investments. "Tourism is par excellence a people to people activity and the strength of the industry can be deployed to help cement peace and tolerance, promote development, create jobs, stabilize societies and root out the abuses that can infiltrate society" he added. He said that the strategy would be to develop appropriate incentives to promote private sector investment in creation of tourist facilities. Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said that Public sector investment in the development of infrastructure facilities will be made part of overall national development effort. "While the ongoing Public Sector projects will be completed, the development requirements for new projects will be met from privatization of existing motels and from credit budget" he added.

Start-ups to ensure prosperity of society

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has provided a platform not only to tech enthusiasts, but also to the start-ups who which are working towards furthering the cause of prosperity and well being for society by creating job opportunity. Ministry of IT through Universal Service Fund (USF) wants to reach the 20 million artisans in Pakistan who are not digitally enabled by providing them the right tools, giving them the right resources and job opportunity. Through this project artisan craft will strengthen, ultimately preserving the culture, creating cohesion, digitally enabling the artisans and increasing the GDP of Pakistan and will be important step towards Financial Inclusion. To boost demand for broadband services and their utility for the economy, the USF Board also approved the implementation of a project for creating an e-commerce portal for the empowerment of artisans across Pakistan. This Project has great significance considering that it is the first ever lot of FATA; encompassing Khyber Agency, FR Kohat, FR Peshawar, Kohat, Karak and Hangu.

This Project benefits an un-served population of about 1.7 million, covering 503 unserved Mauzas and an unserved area of 8,434 sq kms at a subsidy value of Rs. 1.9 billion, she added.

The initial categories of SMEs and artisans selected for e-commerce include leather, furniture, carpets and apparel.

IT Ministry plan to launch a platform owned by the Government to also enable and promote the cottage industry through e-commerce.

Pakistan, although a late entrant to the world of e-commerce, has recently recorded a massive rise in online shopping trends and other e-commerce businesses.

IGNITE National Technology fund working under under Ministry has recently funded a startup which is focused to work on equal job opportunity.

Yusuf Hussain, CEO, IGNITE said, Human values must be consciously and proactively built into the innovation value chain.

We fund the start-ups those are focus to work on elements which are crucial elements of a more prosperous society, he added.

While talking to APP head of Mauqa Online Suniya Saadullah Khan said, We intended to be an online platform that connects uneducated workers (maids and cleaners) with real-time work opportunities.

She said,Mauqa Online connects uneducated and underprivileged people with nearby work opportunities through an online platform designed for illiterate users.

Through this platform we have domestic help earning a minimum of Rs 20,000 a month. This increase in their income has enabled them to pay off loans they had taken, pay for their children's school fees, put drug addict husbands in rehab and shift their families into better neighborhoods.

KP sees autarky in oil after Kohat refinery

ISLAMABAD(APP): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is in the process of establishing a refinery in district Kohat, having capacity to cleanse 200,000 barrels oil per day (bpd), which would help make the country self-sufficient in energy sector. "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited and a Russian consortium of investors have recently reached an agreement to set- up the refinery at an estimated cost of Rs 35 billion," official sources told APP. As per the agreement, the company would set- up the facility in Kohat district and pay 10 percent share to the provincial government once it started the operation. The provincial government, they said, was encouraging foreign investors by providing them maximum incentives and facilities in diverse fields, besides ensuring good governance and transparency. The sources said Khyber Pakhtunkwa was considered a leader in production of crude and condensate as compared to other provinces, saying that it was producing 55,000 bpd oil - equal to 54 percent of the country's total production.

They said oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) companies had intensified their drilling activities to tap recoverable reserves of around nine Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) gas and oil deposits exceeding 500 million barrels (mbl) in different potential areas of the province.

"KP holds promise for new exciting discoveries, particularly in Kohat Basin which has become main area of focus after successful discoveries by OGDCL and MOL. Most of the area of KP is still lying unexplored and therefore, there is potential of future hydrocarbon prospects in the province," they said.

Answering a question, they said Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) and MOL Pakistan had produced Rs 99.538 billion crude oil and natural gas from its different operational fields of the province during the last 17 years.

The two leading companies have extracted over 89,998,250 bbl crude oil and 87,217,244 mcf natural gas during the period.