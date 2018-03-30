PML-N rule: A story of gains and pains

Share:

LAHORE - While the PML-N government is about to complete its five-year term, much remains to be done as per promise and commitment to the electorate in the manifesto before the May 2013 elections.

The federal government performed under the shadow of the 18th Constitutional Amendment that had devolved most of the social sector projects to the provinces. The PML-N ruled the Centre and Punjab and made achievements in economic development, foreign policy, energy, agriculture, industry and water, providing the baseline to assess what it actually did for the people.

The Nawaz Sharif-led government had embarked upon an ambitious five-year plan (2013-2018) to take on the multiple challenges inherited from the PPP government. It can rightly claim to have succeeded in controlling terrorism and bringing peace to the country because of a bold role and valiant efforts of the army and the paramilitary forces which not only chartered National Action Plan but also executed six major operations, including Zarb-e-Azb and Ruddul Fasad, to curb the menace.

The government struggled to generate resources by improving tax collection, selling out G3 and G4 system, sukuk and Eurobonds, but it ultimately ended up at getting record foreign loans.

On the development front, the government’s performance sounded more of cosmetic than real as it revolved around infrastructure developments that too remained centric to the big cities of Punjab, mainly Lahore.

The PML-N manifesto had set a total of 89 targets for various sectors. But only six of them have been achieved so far. Action on other targets remains at different stages. According to a survey, the overall implementation of the PML-N manifesto remained above 50 percent in energy sector, law and order, employment, inflation, women and youth empowerment. The government continued to struggle for raising the GDP growth to the promised seven to eight percent, which could not go beyond 5.7 percent. In the five years, average GDP growth could not exceed 4.4 percent.

The projects like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Lahore Metro Bus and Orange Line were initiated with the Chinese loan. They were productive to meet the energy and infrastructural needs of the country, particularly development of the Gwadar deep seaport. Interestingly, they were not mentioned in the party manifesto. CPEC, being a $46billion Chinese investment project, was a welcome plan, but $1.65 billion Chinese loans for the construction of the metro train did not correspond with the party pledge of minimising burden of foreign debts on the national economy.

The government did not touch that part of the manifesto which had promised the establishment of a commission for paving way for the creation of Bahawalpur, South Punjab and Hazara provinces. The party did not constitute the commission for giving the status of national language to all major mother languages in the country. The government conducted the population census after the lapse of two decades and that too after the Supreme Court intervened. The delimitations of constituencies carried out in the light of census 2017 became disputed. The final report of the census is due to be released in April.

The manifesto promised to revamp Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the two major state institutions that are in a deep crisis for a variety of reasons. The commitment was to make these institutions productive after liquidating their debts. But the PML-N government is found hectically looking for the buyers to sell these national institutions which are under a debt burden of around Rs 1,000 billion.

Negative trade balance, widening current account deficit, low savings and investments continued to be key challenges to sustainable economic development throughout the PML-N tenure.

The government made tall claims of economic progress, mainly because of the statements of international credit rating agencies which dubbed Pakistan to be on the path of sound economic progress. However, the addition of $42billion foreign loans, which increased the total debt burden on the national economy to $ 90 billion, record unfavourable balance of trade, which was estimated at $21 billion exports against $55bilion imports over the last five years and all-time low value of rupee against dollar (Rs116/dollar) which added another Rs eight trillion to the national debts, over Rs 500 billion circular debts on energy and increase in non-development expenditure put a big question mark on the economic progress claims of the government.

The PML-N had pledged to raise exports to $30 billion against optimum imports of $51 billion, but it miserably failed to honour the commitment.

According to an internal Planning Commission report prepared to set the target for next five years (2018-23), the PML-N government failed to meet all major macroeconomic and social targets set in the 11th Five-Year Plan.

Average growth in the agriculture sector remained 2.1 percent against the target of 3.5 percent although the government had announced a hefty Rs 341 billion relief package for the farmers. The average industrial output stood at 5.1 percent as against the targeted 6.3 percent. The large-scale manufacturing grew at an average pace of 4.3 percent against the target of 6 percent. Similarly, the services sector grew at an average pace of 5 percent against the set target of 5.8 percent although State of Bank of Pakistan retained the industrial interest rate at 4.75 percent. The ease of doing business indicator could not be improved and social service delivery remained poor contrary to the claims made in the PML-N manifesto.

The government had targeted to restrict the current account deficit to 1.2 percent at the end of its term, but estimates showed it at 4 percent of the GDP this year, which proved a big dent to the economy.

Under the five-year plan, fiscal deficit was to be brought down to 3.5 percent of GDP, but a conservative estimate put the current year’s estimated budget deficit at 5.5 percent of GDP, which means the government would need more borrowings to run its business.

Fulfilling the commitment made in the manifesto, PML-N government had targeted to take overall power generation capacity to 37,272MW in five years, but it is estimated at 33,000MW by June 2018. This, however, is more than sufficient to meet the current energy needs of the country. The targeted share of 7 percent of green energy in total power generation could only be increased from 0.5 percent to 5 percent. The party had promised construction of Diamir-Bhasha and Munda dams, but no headway was made on them.

Development of Gwadar Port, Gwadar-Quetta and Multan-Karachi Motorway, completion of Lowari Tunnel, Katchhi Canal and introduction of e-technology in various departments in public sector are the projects the PML-N government can claim credit for them.

Meeting the health needs of the poor as promised in the manifesto, the PML-N government initiated Prime Minister’s Health Insurance cards which provided health cover to one million poor families in addition to increasing financial aid to the poor under Benazir Income Support Programme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,800. And Rs 17 billion youth loans scheme was another positive move under the poverty-alleviation programme and employment schemes as envisioned in the manifesto.

A visible progress was also seen on bringing down the inflation to single digit, which was mainly because of the overall low global inflationary environment. The government somehow managed to build confidence of the private sector, but it was still not up to the mark.

The government had planned to increase the public-sector development programme (PSDP) expenditure from 3.9 percent of GDP in 2012-13 to 4.6 percent by 2017-18. But actually the PSDP allocation by the end of tenure remained around 2.8 percent of GDP.

Against the target of reducing maternal mortality rate to 140 per 100,000 women, the ratio remained at 170, which was better than it was five years ago. The infant mortality rate improved from 74 to 66 per 1,000 infants, but it was far higher than the target of 40. Similarly, the child mortality rate remained at 81 per 1,000 kids as against the target of 52.

Access to clean drinking water was 91 percent of the total population, higher than 2013 level, but lower than the 93 percent target. The government also missed the target of increasing number of universities to 302 as the total universities remained at 186. About 29 more universities were set up in the past five years. The net primary enrollment ratio was supposed to be 100 percent in five years, which also remained below the target. The literacy rate had to be 88 percent by now but a survey results showed it at 58 percent. Nawaz Sharif, in his stint in the office of prime minister, had announced to establish 50 state-of-the-art public-sector hospitals in the country as a step to cater to the health needs of the poor, but nothing was done on this count.

The PML-N government also failed to bring about the required structural improvements in order to correct past imbalances.

For the current term, the government had pledged to achieve 21.3 percent national savings to GDP, which, however, ended up at 13.1 percent by the end of the last fiscal year, something worse than even the 2013 ratio of 13.9 percent.

In line with the manifesto, the PML-N government at the centre and in Punjab initiated a number of power generation projects to end loadshedding. Close to the end of its term, the government added around 11,000MW electricity to the national system with continuous power supply to the industrial sector. These projects were mainly under the CPEC. The electricity crisis in the country appears to be over, however, the official reports fear recurrence of the loadsheding in summer and near the election time, since transmission lines are not capable to sustain the load.

One of the worst performance areas was tax reforms. Similarly, the government could not reverse the deteriorating fiscal and administrative performance of state-owned enterprises.

The government failed to reform Nepra and Ogra. Moreover, no development was seen on the goals of converting at least 50 percent of the remittances from overseas Pakistanis into investments and reforming tariffs to eliminate anti-export bias.

Stock market recorded significant improvement, which, however, saw a decline last year owing to what the party says the Supreme Court’s Panama Paper case decision of July 28 that ousted Nawaz Sharif as prime minister.

During the first four years, the PML-N ran the system without a full-time foreign minister and defence minister. Khawaja Asif was appointed defence minister when the SC summoned Nawaz Sharif in a case in his capacity as defence minister. Khurram Dastgir was appointed as defence minister when Khawaja Asif was made foreign minister.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, father-in-law of Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Asma, is facing NAB cases wherein the trial court has declared him a proclaimed offender. He is in London while cases of corruption and corrupt practices are being heard against him. He is being held responsible for the economic problems of the country.

The PML-N government in Punjab surpassed other provinces in terms of providing health, education and peaceful atmosphere apart from a quality infrastructure. However, supply of clean water to all in the province and creation of new jobs for educated and skilled youth produced under the new programme remained a dream.

The Punjab government also claimed to have saved Rs 165 billion in the energy and other development projects. However, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken up spending on the development projects and award of contracts by the federal and the Punjab governments. The NAB has taken up the matters relating to the alleged Rs 200 billion corruption in the LNG export contact with Qatar, expansion of airports in Lahore and Islamabad, Ashiana Housing Scheme, Quaid-e-Azam Solar Energy project and others.

Now the PML-N is framing a new manifesto for the next elections, keeping in mind the new realities and programmes that can help the party retain power even after the fresh balloting in July.

