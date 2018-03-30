Share:

SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif has said that each passing day is popularising PML-N even amidst the political unrest in the country.

Addressing a workers’ convention in UC Poora Heeraan Sialkot city, the foreign minister added the government would also complete its constitutional tenure besides successfully foiling all the conspiracies against democracy and the country’s socio economic development by some political actors.

Asif said that though Nawaz Sharif was not the prime minister but still he was ruling the hearts and minds of the people. He said that the people had become politically mature and they would again bring the PML-N to the power.

The foreign minister asked the political elements not to make the country’s constitution controversial. He said that the government was making hectic efforts to ensure the supremacy of the constitution besides safeguarding it from the political actors. He added that the PML-N was striving to ensure the sanctity of the vote and respect of the voters.

He said that restoration of sanctity of the vote was the top agenda of the PML-N for the coming 2018 general elections. He said that the general elections would be a referendum against all the anti-state elements. He said that the PML-N would win the 2018 general elections on the basis of its performance. He added that PML-N would again come to power with the power of the votes with heavy mandate.

Asif said that the politically mature people had already rejected the negative politics of conflict and confrontation. He said that it had become the demand of day that the constitution be protected and safeguarded at any cost. He said that only the PML-N had full capabilities to make it prosperous as envisaged by the father of The Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif was enjoying the ethical and political support of 220 million population of Pakistan despite all the obstacles being created by the un-matured political actors in the country.

Meanwhile, the district administration organised a Mehfile Mushaira at the auditorium of University of Gujrat (UoG) Sialkot Sub Campus where Khawaja Asif was the chief guest. The noted male and female poets from across Pakistan including Amjad Islam Amjad, Iftikhar Arif, Wasi Shah, Abbas Tabish and Capt (r) Atta Muhammad Khan lured the audience.

Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt, Mayor Tauheed Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Farrukh Naveed, CEO of UoG Sialkot Sub Campus Rehan Younas, Chairman Faisal Manzur and Director Al-Hamra Arts Council Lahore Capt (r) Atta Muhammad Khan were also present.

WHEAT TARGET: The Punjab government has issued the official wheat procurement target for Gujranwala Division, under the which the Food Department will purchase as many as 432000 tons of wheat from the growers at the procurement centres in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din and Gujranwala districts this year.

PASSCO will purchase wheat yield from the growers in Hafizabad district. According to the senior officials, the Food Department will purchase 82,000 tons wheat yield in Sialkot district, 41,000 in Narowal district, 28,000 in Gujrat district, 60,000 in Mandi Bahaud Din district and 221,000 tons of wheat in Gujranwala district.