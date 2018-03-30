Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Maritime Affairs Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo Sunday said Maritime, Port and Shipping were playing an important role to further strengthen the national economy.

China had given importance to Gwadar port because it was focusing to trade with other countries through seas, he said talking to PTV.

The minister said many countries of the world wanted to trade through seas because it was cheaper as compared to airlines.

South Asian Communicable Terminal (SACT) was a significant terminal in the country, which was also generating and offering power to K-Electric, he added.

He said two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals were established at Port Qasim and helping to reduce power load-shedding from the country.