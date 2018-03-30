Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-A seminar was organised at local campus of Fauji Foundation Model School in connection with Parents’ Day wherein the position-holders students were distributed awards and participants were briefed about the school achievements here the other day.

Commandant Pakistan Rangers Academy Colonel Asghar Khan Niazi graced the event with his presence as a chief guest. The event started with presentation of National Anthem by the students. This was followed by recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Then the segments containing themes of Pakistan Movement, value of education, show of cultural dresses of provinces, ‘do not touch sin’, Urdu skit exams, importance of water for life, role of Pak Movement personalities commenced.

The segments/plays were conducted and skilfully performed by students who not only amused the parents and guests but also made the themes very clear to audience to understand.

School Principal Major (r) Mirza Azmat Beg thanked the parents and guests for attending the event. He paid tributes to Mrs Samia, senior school teacher and the coordinator for preparing and conducting the event in a befitting manner.

He also touched upon academic achievements of the institution. “The objective of celebrating parents’ day was to build an effective relationship among students, teachers and parents and honour them for showing exemplary performance in their respective fields,” he pointed out.

The chief guest distributed awards to position-holder students. He congratulated the students and their teachers for their outstanding performance. He termed students’ brilliant performance a result of teachers’ hard work and dedication to their duty. He also greeted parents of the position-holders. He advised the parents to focus on education and character building of their children to bring them up patriotic and useful citizens.