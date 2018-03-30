Share:

KARACHI - The final match of the Pakistan Super League electrified the atmosphere of the city with large number of people turning out to witness the return of cricket in the metropolis after nine years.

Big screens were setup in different parts of the city to show the final match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. The Pak Sarzameen Party also setup screens in different parts of the city and large numbers of people gathered in those camps to witness the electrifying atmosphere.

The people chanted slogans in favour of the teams they are supporting but also in favour of Pakistan and all those including the concerned governments, law enforcing authorities who had made it happened.

Muhammad Ali, who was going to watch the PSL final match, told this inscribe that he would be watching any cricket match in stadium for the first time and was very excited to be a part of the history in making process.

“Years back we would have never thought of such activity in the city but due to the efforts of the law enforcement authorities and support from masses, it had been made possible,” he said.

Fatima, 23, said that she was witnessing this electrified atmosphere in Karachi for the first time and the arrangements made by the authorities have further raised enthusiasm among the Karcahiites, who usually do not have more opportunities to enjoy.

DECORATION

City has been decorated with national flags and cut outs of players of PSL with welcome banners as well as LEDs for visiting teams. Colorful lights at the trees, plants and flowers along with the greenbelts in the city, particularly on the routes leading towards the stadium including Sharae Faisal, Karsaz Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Kashmir Road, Dalmia, and University Road is now presenting festive look and Karachiities are get this opportunity to enjoy these historical event in their Karachi city that once remained in gripped of terrorism, target killings and frequent shutter down strikes.

Apart from decorating the city, big banners can also be seen on the city’s roads promoting Sindhi culture, history and heritage. Citizens can also be seen while enjoying such decorations with taking selfies, especially with the placards of the cricketers.

“Few years back, no one can imagine about the happenings going on these days in Karachi which consecutively bleeds for years,” said a cricket fan Fahad Ibrar Khan. “This is actually a Karachi, city of lights and the government and law enforcers should maintain it.”

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has taken a credit for all. “Its credit goes to the KMC and we were able to do so with the help of CM as he supported us a lot,” says Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar. “Not 100 per cent but we have done a good job in order carpeting the damaged roads, sweeping them and decorating them with lights and flowers,” he said. “Hopefully, we will do more and more as compare to this for the upcoming series of cricket match with West Indies.” Meanwhile, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also had an aerial inspection of the arrangements and security situation before the commencement of the final match. He also directed the authorities to ensure all possible facilities to those coming to watch the match so that the event could become memorable for them.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also arrived in the city to witness the proceedings of the final match of the PSL third edition. He was welcomed by the Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Umar.

SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS

Karachi is hosting the PSL T20 cricket match final 2018 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi under the strict security after the halt of years, especially the 2009 attack at the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.

To avoid any untoward incident, all the connecting roads to the National Stadium, Karachi from Dalmia, Hassan Square, Karsaz, University Road, Kashmir Road and KDA Chowrangi leading towards the National Stadium were sealed with trucks, containers and water tankers where the personnel of the law enforcement agencies have also been deputed in order to stop anyone from coming onto the sealed roads.

The spectators having CNICs and PSL tickets are only allowed to travel onto the roads sealed by the law enforcement agencies as what the law enforcers claim to have made foolproof security arrangements for the PSL final.

The spectators will reach the stadium while using the shuttle service provided by the government after parking their cars and motorcycles at the five designated places on the University Road and one each at Kashmir Complex and Dalmia Road.

Multiple rehearsals by the law enforcement agencies have also held in this regard. Extra contingent of the law enforcers including paramilitary force – Rangers and police have been deployed on the routes leading to the stadium while the jawans from the Rangers and police can be seen while mobile and motorcycle patrolling onto the roads.

Armored personnel carriers (APCs) and police commandoes have also seen while stationing in some points of the designated routes while some special guideposts have been set for the cricket fans who intend to come to the stadium and alternative traffic have also been designed for the commuters.

“All the arrangements about sealing the roads have already been made, however, the roads leading towards the stadium will seal on the night between Saturday and Sunday,” said SHO Humayun Ahmed of Aziz Bhatti police station of which jurisdiction stadium falls.

The threats of terrorism are looming in a city following the final of the PSL; however, the law enforcers are also prepared themselves for the day. “We are mentally and physically prepared to provide protection to all,” said SHO Humayun Ahmed. “We are ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of the country or to secure the lives of the citizens. Also, we are ready to take the lives of the enemies.” In replying to a question, the officer said that the police jawans do not have any need of orders for the shoot at sight. “The officer or personnel on ground do not need any such orders,” he explained. “It is in our training to take action accordingly to the ground situation or circumstances.”

CRICKETERS’ PROTOCOL

Special security arrangements have been made for the movement of the national and international players from airport to hotel and hotel to stadium.

The arrival of the cricketers and foreign spectators is going on from the last few days in a city, however, especially during international cricketers movement, all the commercial activities and vehicular traffic en-route to the players’ destination are closed by the security forces with deployment of the hundreds of security personnel. Security has also been beefed up at the hotels in Karachi where the cricketers and foreign spectators are staying. “Apart from the hotel’s own security, PCB is also providing them protection at the hotels,” explained a representative of one of the five star hotels in Karachi.