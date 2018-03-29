Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Javed Abbasi has said his party did not use any unparliamentary language against national institutions.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was habitual to use derogatory language against national institutors and it had attacked Parliament and Pakistan Television buildings during its sit-in at D-Chowk, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said that it was on record that the PML-N government had always called All Parties Conference on different national issues in order to resolve them amicably.

He said that all the political parties agreed that all issues should be resolved under the Constitutional parameters.

Replying to a question, he said that former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on Iqama but not on corruption charges so it would not damage the credibility of the party.

Javed Abbasi said that former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was a loyal party leader.

Commenting on Pakistan Day, he said that Pakistan was created after a lot of sacrifices and struggle of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He urged all the political parties to effectively work for development and prosperity of the country.

GOVT HAS RIGHT TO COMPLETE TENURE, SAYS PERVAIZ

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rashid has said that every democratic government had the right to complete its Constitutional tenure and democratic system was the only solution to all problems of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N was ready for elections and it would win next general elections due to its five year performance.

He said that political parties always formulated their policies as per aspirations of the masses.

The Senator said that the PML-N leadership had never adopted any confrontation policy against any national institution, adding, Nawaz Sharif had always respected the judiciary and implemented its decisions but showing reservations on the decisions of courts was his Constitutional right.

He said that the PML-N was in favour of accountability but it should be across the board and without any discrimination.

Nawaz Sharif was regularly appearing before the courts which proved that he respects the judiciary, he added.

Pervaiz Rashid said Nawaz Sharif's name was not mentioned in Panama Papers and not a single corruption case was proved against him, but he was disqualified on having an Iqama.

He said that some people did not like popular political leadership in the country and efforts were being made to defame PML-N before the general elections.

Nawaz Sharif had adopted a narrative after July 28 and people were supporting his narrative and results of by elections were the visible poof in this regard.

To another query, he said that Maryam Nawaz was never interested in any party position and she was working for the betterment of the party.

He said that the deprivation of provinces was removed after the passage of 18th Amendment in the Constitution.