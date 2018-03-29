Share:

SADIQABAD-A local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing leader said that the party office-bearers were determined to convey the message of its chairman to each and every individual of Sadiqabad tehsil.

During a meeting with female party workers at Haq Town here, PTI (Women Wing) City President Munaza Irfan and Sumera Naz urged the women workers to go all out for the promotion of the message of the party chairman among the local population. “You must play your due role in the foundation of a corruption-free new Pakistan,” they noted. They also vowed to utilise all available resources to make the PTI candidates successful in the next general election.

ACCUMULATED SEWAGE

There is a huge sewage accumulation in the streets of Old Sadiqabad. The streets have been turned into the ponds of dirty water. It causes pedestrians as well as motorists to pass through the streets. People have literally been restricted to their houses. People can’t even go for offering prayers at mosques. Residents including renowned local educationist Khwaja Shahid Abbas demanded the authorities concerned look into the matter and resolve their problem.