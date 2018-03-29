Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board for holding the final match of PSL 2018 in Karachi.

I pray that no one gains the courage, again, to push our changing Pakistan back into darkness. I send my heartiest congratulations to all the players participating in the tournament, particularly the foreign players

DG ISPR Major

General Asif Ghafoor said that the Pakistan Super League final has brought more shine to the ‘city of lights.

Terrorism imposed on us is on the way out. Thanks to PCB, foreign players, govt administration, security apparatus and the resilient Pakistanis. Terrorism imposed on us is on the way out; we are on the way to our rightful destination of enduring peace and stability, IA

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has some ‘food’ for thought for foreign players while they are still in Karachi in his tweet.

National Stadium Karachi will b hosting its 1st major cricketing event in 9 years. Today, our people's resilience and passion for cricket won over fear. Good luck to both the teams & the people of Karachi for hosting it. My advice 2 foreign players: DONT MISS BUNDU KHAN KE KEBAB!

Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz congratulated the citizens of Quaid’s

city for hosting the PSL final.

Citizens of Karachi! Congratulations to you to that extortion, terrorism, Targeted-killing and darkness of your city have been replaced with lights, colours, games and peace in the city. This is the difference between Pakistan of 2013 and 2018

The PCB chief Najam Sethi counted and praised the efforts that brought international cricket back to Karachi after nine years.

Proving to the world that Karachi was a safe city was our biggest challenge. Every organ of the state has worked day and night to bring the game back. The players were more ready to come to Pakistan. There was a scare earlier, but we're over it. Next year, we're hoping half of PSL will be played in three-four-five stadiums in Pakistan.