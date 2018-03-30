Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Railways is going to earn revenue of about Rs50 billion by the end of current fiscal year of 2017-18 against its income of Rs40 billion earned in 2016-17. However, the deficit will continue as the expenditure touches the figure of about Rs78 billion annually.

Officials said that PR has improved its revenue by record Rs22 billion to Rs40 billion during last fiscal year including Rs1.3 billion expenditure spent on up-gradation of more than 585 passenger coaches.

The PR is exceeding its target set for each year and it would set precedent by achieving more than benchmark of Rs. 50 billion earmarked for the current fiscal year. They said that Pakistan Railways has prepared working paper about the targets set for next year (2018-19) along with comprehensive details of generating revenue through diverse measures to achieve it.

The sources further said that Rs. 50 billion had been the revenue target set for fiscal year 2017-18 which would be 30 percent higher as compared to the preceding fiscal year. The revenue target in the current budget is 94 percent higher as compared to the target set in 2013.

They said that up-gradation of the department was focused during last four and a half years and the number of freight trains reached 3,320 from around 180, while various agreements were also signed with various companies. They said that in 2013, there were only eight locomotives, while now this number has increased to 105 and the total number of operational engines has reached 330 from 160. Railways witnessed a record increase of 20 million rail passengers and 760-kilometre track has also been renewed in these four and a half years," they added.

They said that Pakistan Railways purchased 1800 new locomotives of 4,000 horse power each from US with a load capacity of 60 ton each to provide better cargo services to its customers.

They said under CPEC, $8.2 billion would be spent for Pakistan Railways in three phases to improve its infrastructure and systems. They hoped that with its up-gradation, railways would provide smart services to the private sector. They said that said with the passage of time, the share of PR in freight transport has dwindled, as PR enjoyed 73 percent share in freight transport from 1955 to 1960, but its current share has significantly come down.

They said that Pakistan Railways has been taking urgent measures to restore its old glory and provide better cargo services to the private sector that will not only facilitate the growth of business activities but will also improve its own revenue.

Officials said that so many initiatives have been taken by the management to improve the situation including e-ticketing, duplicate ticket, modern computerized inter-locking system at 22 railway stations, adding that 180 residential flats for class three and four employees have also been constructed in Lahore, Karachi and Narowal.

They said that Pakistan Railways is being upgraded with its own income and its income is being increased more than 30 percent per annum. They said that Pakistan Railways has also planned to install traffic signals and sirens at railway gates and with the help of Pakistan Army's sub department, a pilot project would be started soon.