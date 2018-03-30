Share:

LAHORE - Abrupt rise in value of the US dollar against Pakistani rupee in the forex market caught investors' off guard during the week, helping sustain last week's feeble bull-run. The benchmark KSE 100-index closed up 3.8 percent on week-on-week basis (WoW) at 45,030 points before the long weekend as a result of 5 percent depreciation of rupee, which at the end of the week stood at its all-time low of Rs115/US dollar.

Whilst this raised macroeconomic concerns in the context of inflationary pressures and interest rates, depreciation was called for by almost every major international financial institution in the backdrop of Pakistan's external account vulnerabilities and rapidly depleting foreign exchange (FX) reserves. Market participants, although taken by surprise over the timing, welcomed the move and bought stocks in key benefiting sectors such as (1) commercial banks (+6.1 percent WoW on higher expectations of rate hike in the upcoming MPS announcement), (2) E&Ps (+4.0 percent WoW due to dollar denominated revenues) and (3) IPPs (+2.0 percent WoW on hedged exposure vis-a-vis the greenback) etc. Broadbased euphoria in these heavyweights also culminated into across the board buying in sectors such as (1) autos (+0.5 percent WoW as manufacturers raised prices to pass on increased dollar import costs), 2) fertilizers (+4.0 percent WoW on relatively less exposure to Pak rupee/US dollar parity) and (3) OMCs (+2.7 percent WoW on news of another cash injection to clear circular debt pile of ~Rs514biillion) and (4) cements (+3.4 percent WoW on price recovery in the north zone). Moreover, news of potential tax reliefs in the upcoming budget, upcoming foreign assets amnesty scheme ($4-5biillion inflows expected) and unchanged sovereign credit rating by Moody's also helped offset negative news flows pertaining to external account numbers and IMF's comments on precarious fiscal and FX reserves situation of Pakistan.

Experts said that equities rebounded during ongoing week as concerns on economic woes are being addressed by the government through initiatives like 1) currency devaluation, happened during ongoing week, 2) expected announcement of tax amnesty scheme, and 3) expected friendly loans from neighboring countries. Consequently, market jumped 4 percent in a short week and helped index to close above 45k mark, gaining 1,667 points. This is the highest index gain in terms of percentage return after a lag of 10 weeks. Participation in blue chip stocks (banking and E&Ps) led traded value to grow by 43 percent while volumes went up by 10 percent.

Amongst sectors, banks turned out to be top performers with contribution of 814 points to the index as market expects 25-50bps increase in policy rate in upcoming monetary policy which is likely to be scheduled next week. Similarly, E&Ps remained in limelight throughout the week, adding 248 points to the index gain as international crude oil prices increased by 6 percent during the week.

After seven weeks of consecutive selling, foreigners were net buyers of $0.2m worth of shares. On the local front, mutual funds were net buyers of $12.2m whereas individuals were net sellers of $17.2m.

Pakistan's total foreign exchange reserves declined by $160million to $18.07b as of Mar 16, 2018, according to the data shared by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Reserves held by SBP were down $182million to $11.9b.

As per the notice sent shared by UBL and BWCL on PSX, Bestway Holding (BHL), shareholder of UBL and BWCL, has carried out a share transfer with a newly incorporated holding company, Bestway Group (BGL). Resultantly, BHL has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of BGL. The reorganisation has in no way impacted the majority shareholding of UBL and BWCL, held by BHL.

During the week, Lalpir Power Limited (LPL) announced its financial results for 2017, where company reported EPS of Rs2.56, down by 2 percent YoY due to decline in gross margins by 2ppts YoY to 10 percent. Company also declared dividend of Rs1 per share.

Pakgen Power Limited announced its financial results for 2017, where EPS of the company clocked in at Rs3.5, up by 3x YoY on back of increase in margins by 2ppts YoY to 10 percent and increase in other income to Rs205million from Rs4million last year.

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GHNL) in its notice to exchange stated that, Ministry of industries and production has awarded "Brownfield investment status" for revival of its existing assembly to manufacture Datsun passenger car.

Promising demand from textile and cement sectors have improved gross advances (domestic) to private sector by 7.3 percent QoQ and 16.4 percent YoY, despite retirements in chemical and pharmaceuticals, according to the latest data released by the SBP.

Pakistan's fabric exports to Turkey have been affected after the latter increased duties from 6.4 percent to 18-26.4 percent, giving preferential treatment to Turkish industries and negating the spirit of free trade agreement (FTA) between the two, according to Syed M Ali Nasir, acting president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

Miftah Ismail, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, said the decision to devalue Pakistani rupee was taken after a thorough deliberation.