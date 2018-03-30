Share:

KABUL - Russia and the Taliban have separately rejected comments made by the head of US forces in Afghanistan that Moscow has been supporting, and even supplying weapons to the insurgent group. Gen John Nicholson told BBC last week he had seen “destabilising activity by the Russians”.

The Russian embassy in Kabul in a statement dismissed the general’s claim as “baseless” and “idle gossip”. A Taliban spokesman said they had not “received assistance from any country”. The spokesman told the Pakistan-based Afghan Islamic Press news agency: “The enemy has no evidence in this regard.”

Speaking with BBC, Gen Nicholson said Russia had been undermining US efforts in the region despite shared interests in fighting terrorism and narcotics. The US general explained: “We’ve had weapons brought to this headquarters and given to us by Afghan leaders and [they] said, this was given by the Russians to the Taliban.”

American commanders, including Gen Nicholson, have made similar allegations of collusion before, though no confirmed evidence has been made public. Russia responded to the US general’s recent comments by saying: “Once again, we insist that such statements are absolutely baseless and appeal to officials not to talk nonsense.” The embassy said high-ranking officials should back “such serious allegations” with “irrefutable evidence”.

Russia has previously said that its limited contacts with the Taliban were aimed at encouraging peace talks and ensuring the safety of Russian citizens.

TWO BOMBERS STRIKE AFGHAN MOSQUE

AFP adds: Two suicide attackers struck a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan Sunday, killing at least one person and wounding eight others, officials said, in the latest assault against the Muslim minority claimed by the Islamic State group.

The men stormed the grounds of the mosque in the western city of Herat, but security guards shot dead one of them. The other blew himself up before reaching the hall where worshippers were praying, provincial governor spokesman Jilani Farhad told AFP.

At least one worshipper was killed and eight others were wounded in the attack on Nabi Akram mosque, Farhad said, adding all the victims were civilians. The casualty toll was confirmed by deputy police chief Aminullah Amin.

The area around the mosque was cordoned off by police and ambulances were seen rushing victims to hospitals in the city, an AFP photographer at the scene said.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying via its propaganda arm Amaq: “An infiltrator attacked a Shiite husseiniya (mosque) in the Jaharso region in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan.”

IS regularly targets Shiites in an attempt to stir up sectarian violence in the Sunni-majority country.

Its local franchise in Afghanistan claimed an attack in Kabul last Wednesday that killed at least 33 people and wounded dozens more, many of them teenagers. A suicide bomber blew himself up among a crowd of people celebrating Nawrooz, the Persian new year holiday, in a heavily Shiite neighbourhood.