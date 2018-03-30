Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed a ban on the sale of carbonated and energy drinks in all educational institutions under the management of the federal government. According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, the administration of Cantt Board schools has been directed to furnish a certificate for the implementation of the ban. The administration of the schools has been directed to check the sale and purchase of all kinds of carbonated and energy drinks at school canteens. The ban will also be imposed on other schools in the future.

Meanwhile, the spokesman informed that the Food Branch of RCB in an effort to ensure the supply of quality food to the residents issued 200 notices to food outlets during February while nine restaurants, kitchens of bakeries, hotels and other fast food points were sealed for unhygienic conditions. He said that a total of 345 food samples were collected during the last month which were sent to lab for quality testing, while over Rs205,500 fines were also imposed on rules violators. The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the violators. Food inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment executive officer, conducted surprise visits of different markets and conducted inspections. Raids on food outlets would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of workers serving at the food outlets.