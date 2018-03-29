Share:

LAHORE - Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rasheed has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to play his role to form a neutral caretaker setup which is strong enough to stop rigging in coming general elections.

Talking to media here at a local hotel on Sunday, he also suggested the caretaker prime minister and chief ministers should be chosen from people amongst the retired judges, seeking chief justice’s intervention into the matter.

Known for his political predictions, the politician from Rawalpindi also forecast the three and four months delay in general elections. He said he was not seeing the polls will be held according to schedule (in last week of July) but it could be postponed till November or December. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan will be able to start the preparations of the election after addressing the objections on fresh delimitations. And, according to him, so far 150 objections by the politicians from different parties were raised against the delimitations. So, in this situation, he claimed, the delay in general polls could not be ruled out.

Rasheed also predicted emergence of another faction in the PML-N before the election. He said a new political party was in the process of making in Balochistan.

He also claimed that Sharifs (Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif) embezzled billions of rupees in the CPEC, causing delay in the completion of the project.

Maryam Nawaz, who according to him made two personal attacks on him, will be responded well if she made the third attempt to criticise him.

The AML head claimed Captain (r) Safdar of PML-N, being son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif, used Rs nine billion funds from Cabinet Division without any check.

He said the LNG corruption case against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was almost completed and he will soon file it in the court.

He said Parvez Musharraf himself will have to face the every problem if the former military ruler decided to come to the country.