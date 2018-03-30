Share:

Though the hurling of shoes on political leaders world over is old, yet this practice is commendable. It is not insult of one person on whom the shoe is hurled but it is indignity of the human race. In our country there is prevalence of hate, jealousy and intolerance among politicians of all parties. Thus this ugly act of shoe throwing if not condemned and stopped by mutual agreement between political parties, may turn into a menace difficult to cure. One hopes the saner element in politics take lead and prevail on their radical worker not to indulge in this dirty game.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad, March 14.