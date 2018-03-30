Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that sincere efforts of the PML-N government to overcome the energy crisis have proved productive and completion of thousands of megawatt power projects has pulled Pakistan out of darkness.

“Overcoming the energy crisis and making Pakistan economically strong will help eradicate poverty, ignorance and unemployment. The nation will always remember this service and historical act of the PML-N,” he expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N in London on Sunday.

Mentioning CPEC, which is emblem of friendship between Pakistan and China, the chief minister said that it is a great plan for development and prosperity of Pakistan and this project is truly a game changer. “It will be profitable not only for Pakistan, but the entire region. CPEC has opened the doors of foreign investment in Pakistan and its projects will benefit people from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir in addition to four provinces,” he said. He said that CPEC projects will change the destiny of the country and the nation as they are moving towards completion rapidly and the world is surprised by their quick and transparent completion.

Moreover, the chief minister said, Chinese investment worth billions of rupees has created vast employment opportunities in Pakistan. “Enormous projects of energy, infrastructure and industrial cooperation are incorporated in CPEC and are moving forward swiftly. Energy projects have been completed in Pakistan under CPEC. China has invested $36 billion in energy projects, which articulates their confidence in the leadership and policies of the PML-N. CPEC will start a new era of economic and social development, and Pakistan will become hub of commercial and economic activities,” he said.

Shehbaz said that CPEC will change the history and “we will not allow any conspiracy to succeed against it”. He said that adversaries of CPEC are actually enemies of Pakistan, while “our friends are very happy with this great project”. Due to the solid economic policies of the PML-N, he said, the country is moving on the path of development. “The government has cultivated the culture of transparency, merit, standard and timely completion of development projects in the country,” he said. He said the PML-N had inscribed a new history by ensuring transparency and reliable use of resources. “Every penny of the savings made in these national resources is being used honestly in welfare programmes. Even international institutions have acknowledged transparency in development projects of the government,” he claimed.

The chief minister said that development strategy of the government was proving fruitful and completion of projects worth billions of rupees was giving relief to people. He said “we are committed to making Punjab an ideal province in terms of education and health. Also, the PML-N government has the honour of allocating record budget to education and health sectors. Performance of the Punjab province in the fields of education, health and other sectors is being praised not only in Pakistan, but abroad as well,” he said.

Also, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on a lighter note in his tweet, recommended the foreign players participating in the PSL-3 to eat delicious kebab.

He said, “I will suggest the foreigners coming to Karachi not to forget to eat Bundu Khan’s kebab. Today the spirit of love for cricket has taken over the fear.” He extended good wishes to both teams playing the PSL-3 final match and thanked people of Karachi for showing hospitality to their guests. He wrote that he was so happy that the National Stadium in Karachi was brightening up again after nine years and this was the moment of thanksgiving.