Share:

SIALKOT/BAHAWALPUR-As part of the celebration of Pakistan Day, a spring festival began in Narowal under the auspices of Narowal District Administration.

Police and Paramilitary also presented parade in District Complex Narowal. Federal Interior Minister Ch Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the spring festival which will continue for three days entertaining the people.

Ahsan Iqbal also inaugurated the flower show, pet bird show and family show as part of the Spring Festival in Narowal. A grand demonstration of fireworks would also be held at Faiz Park in Narowal in the night with a grand musical concert to lure the local people, said the Narowal Deputy Commissioner Ali Anaan Qamar.

MPAs Khawaja Waseem Butt, Rana Manan Khan, Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora, Chairman District Council Ahmed Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anaan Qamar and Municipal Committee Chairman Syed Azahrul Hassan Gillani were also present.

1,259 women imparted job training

Likewise, Jashen-e-Baharan had been arranged by the District Administration Bahawalpur to celebrate the Pakistan Day. Flower show, marathon race, competition of different Sports and literary activities, art exhibition at Bahawalpur Museum , book fair at Central Library, a function at New Central Jail and flag-hosting ceremony at Rescue 1122 were arranged in connection with Pakistan Day.