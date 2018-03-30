Share:

ISLAMABAD - The successful applicants for Haj 2018, who want to send their close relative to perform Haj on their place, have asked to submit applications for the purpose.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry, the successful applicants of government Haj scheme, who are unable to go for Haj this year due to any reason despite being declared successful by Religious Ministry in the recent balloting, have been asked to apply first for taking back their deposited money.

The refund forms could be obtained by clicking www.hajjinfo.org.

The forms should be deposited to account officer (Refund), of the Ministry.

The Ministry will issue a Refund Authority Letter, allowing the applicant to get his deposited money back from the relevant bank branch.

After getting the refund, another application should be submitted to Section Officer of Haj policy requesting the permission to allow his/her close relative as his/her substitute to perform Haj in Government Haj Scheme on his or her place.

The Ministry will issue a letter, showing its consent to the substitute Haji. The substitute Haji will submit his Haj application alongwith a copy of passport to relevant bank branch.

The successful applicant, who does not want to perform Haj, should submit the reason of his withdrawal from performing Haj including death certificate, medical certificate, etc.

The substitute intending Haj must be a close relative of the successful applicant.

The proof of relations, a copy of substitute’s passport , computerised national identity card should also be submitted to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Rafiq-e-Haj Committee has started a comprehensive Haj ritual training programmes of intending pilgrims in 26 cities of the country from Sunday.

Vice President Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee Babu Imran Qureshi on Sunday told APP that a team of volunteer Master trainers would visit 26 cities, on its own expense, to impart training to the intending pilgrims enabling them to perform the sacred religious obligation in accordance with the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The team led by Babu Imran Qureshi comprising Mian Muhammad Iqbal, Haji Muhammad Hanif and Haji Afzal would train the pilgrims in collaboration with Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Likewise, the wife of the founder of Rafiq- e- Hujjaj Committee Babu Shafqat Qureshi and Mrs Tayyaba Imran Qureshi and Ms Kausar Jabeen would train the female intending pilgrims in or nearby their respective cities.

Imran Qureshi said that the Committee was performing the sacred religious obligation for the last over 33 years.

The training schedule has already announced by the Ministy of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The first programme was held at Abbottabad and Talagang on Sunday.

The second Haj/Umrah training programme would be held on March 26 in Abbottabad and Pind Daden Khan, followed by Haripur on March 27, Mansehra and Fateh Jang on March 28, Kahuta and Mansehra on Mar 29.

The pilgrims of Gujjar Khan and Rawalakot intending pilgrims would be imparted Haj/Umrah rituals training on Mar 31,he said, adding, that Jhelum and Muzaffarabad pilgrims would be imparted Haj training on April 1, followed by Kotli and Chakwal on Apr 2, Attock on Apr 3, Taxila and Khushab on April 4, Mirpur on Apr 5, Mianwali and Chillas on Apr 7, Gilgit and Dera Ismail Khan on Apr 8, Bhakkar on Apr 9, Skardu and Esakhel on Apr 10.

For the pilgrims of Rawalpindi the training sessions would be held on Apr 14 to Apr 16 respectively at Haji Camp (Madina- tul- Hajjaj) Islamabad.

The intending pilgrims of Islamabad would be imparted Haj ritual training at Haji Camp (Madina-tul-Hujjaj) Islamabad from Apr 17 to 19.

Meanwhile, Director Madinat-ul-Hujjaj Qazi Samiul Haq has written letters to district management of respective cities, where training programme are being held, to ensure arrangements for imparting proper training and providing security to the intending pilgrims.

Invitations have already been sent to the pilgrims to attend Haj ritual training programmes.

Pilgrims have also been invited by sending SMS to their respective mobile numbers to attend the training sessions.