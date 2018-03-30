Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Sunday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Turkey and both the countries were tied in the bonds of religion, history and culture.

He said that the existing relations could be further cemented through increased interaction of parliamentarians of both the countries.

Sadiq expressed these views, while talking to the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT), Ismail Kahraman in a meeting held on the sidelines of the 138th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the NA speaker said people of Pakistan and Turkey had exemplary feelings of respect and friendliness for each other that could best be materialised in the form of enhanced economic cooperation between the two countries.

The speaker termed the friendship between his country and Turkey “a historic association that is deeply imbedded in our people’s hearts and minds.”

Underlining the importance of inter-parliamentary exchange of delegations, he said that greater exchange of parliamentary delegations was necessary because such exchanges would provide opportunities to exchange views and learn from the experiences of each other.

The speaker also stressed the need for robust connectivity with Turkey, and added that Turkey held a unique importance in Pakistan’s strategic calculations for regional cooperation.

Ismail Kahraman said that Turkey was determined to have robust ties with Pakistan through enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

He remarked that Pakistan-Turkey bilateral cooperation would unleash a new wave of connectivity in the region.

Kahraman reaffirmed his commitment for expanding trade and cultural relations with Pakistan and urged the need for greater exchanges of parliamentary delegations.

While congratulating on Pakistan Day, Ismail Kahraman said that the Turkish people could never forget the sacrifices of the Muslims of the Indo-Pakistan region during the Turk War of Liberation.

The Turkish speaker said that his country strongly desired to translate that historic association with Pakistan into economic and strategic partnership in all fields for mutual benefit of both the nations.