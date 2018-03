Share:

Islamabad - Embassy of Turkey, in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), will organise screening of film “My Father and My Son” on March 30.

The film is a 2005 Turkish drama film, written and directed by Cagan Irmak, about a family torn apart by the 1980 Turkish Coup. The film which went on nationwide release on November 18, 2005 became one of the highest-grossing Turkish films in history.

The film won an award for its soundtrack at the World Soundtrack Awards.