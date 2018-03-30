Share:

KASUR-A man was found strangled while others were killed in road accidents here the other day.

According to police sources, a man was found strangled at Rasoolnagar in Ganda Singh police precincts.

Some passersby spotted the dead body of an unidentified man in bamboo field near Rasoolnagar village and informed the police. They rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Kasur DHQ Hospital for post-mortem. Later, the deceased was identified as Ghulam Rasool, resident of Rasoolnagar. According to the autopsy report, the deceased was strangled with a rope before being thrown near bamboo field. The police registered a case against unidentified murderers and launched investigation.

On the other hand, two persons died and one sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Kasur city and suburbs.

Zaman Waheed, resident of Rajawal, died on the spot after the car he was driving was hit by a speeding trailer near Keelo on Depalpur Road. The trailer driver fled away leaving his container behind. Kasur Saddr police impounded the trailer and registered a case against the driver.

In another incident, a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle rickshaw near Hanjarwal Canal, killing a youth namely Adil on the spot. One Tasawur was injured critically in the accident. The Changa Manga police registered a case. Investigation was underway.