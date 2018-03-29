Share:

The chief selector of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, Jalaluddin, believes the final will also motivate girls from the city to take up the sport. “Recently we won the series against Sri Lanka and now this event is happening in the city, it not only reinvigorated the fervour of cricket in the boys, but will also motivate girls to take up the sport” he said. He then praised all stakeholders for organising the PSL final safely in Karachi. “This PSL final in the city and the way Sindh Government and the PCB have decorated the city, along with the security provided by the Army, Rangers and police is great,” said Jalaluddin.