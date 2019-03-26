Share:

ISLAMABAD - Around 17 oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) companies were currently operating in different potential areas of Sindh to tap hydrocarbon reserves and meet ever-growing energy needs of the country.

The companies have drilled 12 wells in districts Tando M Khan, Matriari, Sanghar, Tando A Yar, Jamshoro Badin and Ghotki, while the government has provisionally awarded two exploration blocks in Sukkur-Khairpur and Jamshoro during last eight months.

According to the data available with APP, the companies including Eni Pakistan Limited, Heritage Oil and Gas Limited, Hycarbex American Energy Inc., UEPL Beta (OMV/Pakistan) Exploration , UEPL Alpha (OMV Maurice Energy Ltd, Orient Petroleum Limited, Polish Oil and Gas company, Spud Energy Pty Limited, United Energy Pakistan, Mari Petroleum Company Limited, New Horizon Exploration and Production Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Oil and Gas Investment Ltd., Pakistan Oilfields Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Petroleum Exploration Limited and Zaver Petroleum Corporation Limited are busy in drilling activities in different areas of Sindh.

During first four months of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the E&P companies have made 13 oil and gas discoveries in different parts of the country. Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) made a discovery in August in Sanghar district of Sindh, having flow of 23 mmcfd gas and 91 bpd oil.

In September, the PPL found an oil deposit with initial flow of 313 bpd in Chakwal district of the Punjab province.

While the same company struck two back to back discoveries in the current month (December 3 & 4) in Sanghar and Sajawal districts of Sindh with flow of 18.6 mmcfd gas and 160 bpd oil, and nine mmcfd gas respectively.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) made a find in September in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, having preliminary flow of 1.3 mmcfd gas and 550 bpd oil.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) also contributed a discovery in September in Kachi district of Balochistan province with flow of 1500 bpd oil.

United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL) made five successful drills, one was in Tando A Yar district of Sindh in September under which it found oil deposit having initial flow of 1056 bpd, second and third were in Tando M Khan district of Sindh in October with 6.3 mmcfd and 9.5 mmcfd gas flow respectively, while fourth and fifth were also occurred in Sindh province in October and December with 9 mmcfd and 31 mmcfd gas flow respectively.

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) recently discovered an oil reserve in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with initial flow of 27 bpd. OMV Maurice, an E&P company, discovered gas deposit in Ghotki district of Sindh in September with flow of 6.48 mmcfd.