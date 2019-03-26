Share:

LAHORE - The Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi has suspended 40 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) after proved guilty in corruption charges.

The RPOs and the DPOs had sent summaries about of the said DSPs that they were involved in corruption.

Inquiry was conducted against them during which they were proved guilty.

Taking immediate action, IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi suspended the 40 DSPs and directed them to leave the office at once.

The IGP said that inquiry would be conducted against other corrupt officials also and they would have to face legal action which includes suspension from service.