ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates is among the top nations, both in the region and globally, in terms of the empowerment of women, Azza Sulaiman, a member of the UAE’s Federal National Council, FNC has said.

She was speaking during a discussion on ‘UAE Efforts to Empower Emirati Women’ at the fourth Women Police Regional Conference, which opened in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The FNC member’s speech was quoted in a report in today’s daily Khaleej Times.

“The UAE’s efforts in empowering women and elevating them to top positions in the police and security fields is one of the most supportive models for women,” the newspaper quoted her as saying.

“The UAE has integrated women in all fields of work including politics and this has elevated their position in the region. Emirati women have been trained in military and police and are able to serve effectively and with competence in all areas.”

The paper also quoted Azza Sulaiman as saying that 71 percent of UAE women have higher education qualifications, occupying jobs that require a high level of skills and competence.

The Khaleej Times report also quoted Shamsa Saleh, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, as saying that the UAE considers men and women alike in all fields of employment and beyond. “The country guarantees equal services in health, education, domestic requirements and other areas for all genders,” she said. “There have been great efforts in educating women and equipping them with all necessary skills to compete effectively in all fields,” the paper quoted Shamsa Saleh as saying. “The Founding Father of the nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, paved way for a conducive environment for women to study and work and this has been taken on by the current leaders.”

The conference is being attended by women police officers from regional and international police associations and several local government agencies.