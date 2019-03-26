Share:

Abu Dhabi (PR) The 79th National Day of Pakistan was celebrated with traditional zeal and patriotic spirit by Pakistanis living in the UAE.The Government and people of the UAE also joined the Pakistani community in these celebrations. In the spirit of celebrating the National Day of Pakistan, BurjKhalifa, the tallest and most famous skyscraper in the world, was lit up with the colours of Pakistani national flag on the night of 23rd March 2019. A large number of Pakistanis were present there to rejoice the event.

On 24 March, the “Pakistan Day” reception was hosted by the Embassy at the local hotel which was attended by a large number of Ambassadors and their representatives, officials of the UAE Government, media and members of Pakistan community. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Ambassador, in his address at the ceremony, recalled the historic struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve a separate homeland in order to lead their lives with dignity, honor and freedom. On Pakistan-UAE relations, Ambassador Khan said that Pakistan has long-standing and deep-rooted religious, cultural, civilizational and economic links with the UAE which have strengthened over the years. He underlined that the recent meetings between the leadership of two countries have further boosted this special relationship.

