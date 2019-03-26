Share:

ISLAMABAD - China Monday transferred much-needed $2.1 billion to Pakistan that would provide a breathing space to country’s economic managers who are struggling to maintain foreign exchange reserves because of massive loan repayments.

“China has deposited $2.1 billion (RMB 15 billion) in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s account to jack up foreign currency reserves,” confirmed Finance Ministry spokesperson Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb.

In a related development, IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez Rigo arrived in Pakistan yesterday to hold meetings with top economic managers of the country.

In October last year, Pakistan had formally approached IMF for a bailout package to bridge the financial gap of $12 billion. Both sides held talks for the new programme in November in Islamabad.

The PTI government also contacted Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China to meet its financial needs. Saudi Arabia announced $6 billion, which included placing $3 billion cash in Pakistan’s account. The KSA will also provide a one-year deferred payment facility for the import of oil worth $3 billion. The UAE had committed to depositing $3 billion on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

So far, Pakistan has received $3 billion from Saudi Arabia and the UAE has deposited $2 billion. The official said that Pakistan would receive the remaining amount next month.

“The government of Pakistan’s successful multipronged strategy ensured stability in balance of payments, including curtailing current account deficit, improving remittances and ensuring adequate foreign exchange financing,” the finance ministry spokesman posted on his social media account. Najeeb added foreign exchange reserves had increased to a comfortable level.

China is the third country after Saudi Arabia and the UAE that has deposited the amount in SBP’s account on the request of PM Imran Khan. However, China provided the loan at a higher interest rate of over 5 per cent. Pakistan will be paying 3 percent interest rate to Saudi Arabia and 3.18 percent to the UAE.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves would increase to $17.7 billion after receiving $2.1 billion from China. The SBP’s held reserves would surge to $10.84 billion from existing $8.84 billion while reserves of commercial banks stand at $6.9 billion.

“The government had averted the balance of payments crisis successfully with the help of friendly countries,” said a senior official. He added that there was no pressure on the government for accepting tough conditions of the IMF after receiving loans from Saudi Arabia, UAE and China.

IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan Rigo will meet Finance Minister Asad Umar and senior officials of the finance ministry, the SBP and the Federal Board of Revenue. The IMF mission team is due next month.

The Pakistani side and the IMF team had held meetings in the past but the parleys remained inconclusive as Islamabad refused to accept conditions like depreciating currency and increasing taxes and electricity tariff for a bailout package. Both sides have been holding talks through video link since January.

The successful dealing with friendly countries had reduced the pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Therefore, the government had refused to accept tough conditions of the IMF for a new loan programme.

Sources said that Pakistan may accept some of the IMF conditions in next fiscal year. Reportedly, the government is considering 25 percent hike in power tariff and 41 percent increase in gas prices from the next fiscal year. Similarly, the government might formulate the next budget on the directions of IMF, sources said.

“Hopefully, talks with the IMF will yield results by the beginning of April. This would enable the government to implement its reform agenda in the budget,” said an official.

Another official said the government would borrow $1 billion from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to ensure continued stability in the balance of payments.

Finance Minister Asad Umar has already said the gap between the government and the IMF over reform agenda for the next programme has narrowed considerably.

The official said the government was pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to ensure continued stability in the country's balance of payments. The strategy includes attracting more foreign direct investment, sale of assets and bilateral and multilateral flows.

He added Pakistan Banao Certificate, a first-ever retail offering to Pakistanis abroad, has been launched. The government is working on diversifying its investor base through issuance of Panda Bond.

“We also expect that Pakistan Banao Certificate and Panda Bond will generate some foreign exchange in the ongoing fiscal year,” he added.