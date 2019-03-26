Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Christian woman, allegedly abducted, raped and later forcefully converted to Islam, on Monday expressed disappointment regarding provision of justice.

Saima Iqbal Maseeh, resident of Iqbal town, Islamabad was allegedly kidnapped from her locality by her Muslim neighbour, and police took around 10 days to recover her from the custody of her abductor.

“It was like any other evening of February 25, which later turned into the worst of my life’s nightmares,” said Saima, who along with her husband and 3 children is on the run from the said abductors despite been recovered by the police.

Narrating her life’s dark episode, from an undisclosed location – in an under construction, disorganised structured room, she said that her family still felt ‘unsafe’ from the abductors. Saima’s husband, Naveed Iqbal, opens the sliding metal gate of the one-room house, where there is no arrangement of electricity and offers sitting on floor.

There are three plastic chairs, a sleeping mattress and pair of shoes in the room.

“Baby you can come here,” she calls her wife Saima from an adjacent, small dark room having no door, which was being used by the family as kitchen.

A 35 years old woman with a scar on her left cheekbone and terrible fear in her eyes enters the room and occupies one of the chairs silently.

Suddenly, three children rush from the same room and run towards the roof; Saima shivers in fear and again stared in her husband’s eyes, who dodges her gaze as he has been asked some unwanted questions.

Gathering her all strength, Saima Maseeh revives her bitter memories and begins telling her kidnapping story.

My husband fell sick and was hospitalised for few days and I had to step outside of my house to take some groceries and other edibles from the market.

Khalid Mehmood Satti (the accused) who was also resident of the same locality started following me from there; initially showing sympathies as I was lonely bearing burden of my family, while my husband was ailing, she narrated.

“Naveed’s admission in hospital was extending, and Khalid’s offers of help were also going frequent,” Saima said.

But, there is an instinct in woman which tells her the intentions of the man and soon he started crossing his limits, I started ignoring him, said Saima.

Saima said that when she snubbed him on eve teasing, he took it as a challenge and one day passed an abusive remark when she went to nearby grocery store.

Saima said that his abusive remarks on her personality were unacceptable for her, and she responded to him with the equal tone.

“My unacceptable response in presence of other persons might have hurt his ego,” she said.

However, her husband returned and they started a normal life until February 25, when Naveed went on job at evening, as he was employed in a call centre and remained out of home during nights usually.

Saima said that it was around 9pm when she said good bye to her husband at door and returned back to the room.

After a while there was a knock at the door and she thought her middle son Danish had returned from the grocery shop.

Soon she opened the door; she was pushed back; four men entered the home and started beating her with kicks, punches and pistol along with abusing her.

“It was Khalid Satti with his 3 other friends: he grabbed me from my hair and pulled me outside my house,” said Saima.

She stated that her abductors threatened her on gunpoint to walk with them silently or bullets would be pierced from her children bodies. Saima said that she was pushed in a vehicle and taken to undisclosed location, where she was intoxicated and raped by Khalid Satti on that night.

Saima holds her breath and the dilapidated room is silent like a graveyard.

“Someone informed me at duty about the incident and I rushed back to my home,” Naveed breaks the silence and continues.

Naveed said that his elder son, Qamar, 12, told him that few persons had taken their mother dragging from the house.

Naveed started searching his missing wife and reached to the police station Khanna and urged police to register a case against the nominated accused for kidnapping his wife.

“But the police didn’t register case for 3 days till I threatened setting myself on fire along with my children inside police station,” said Naveed.

But, before the registration of police case, Saima had been converted and married to Khalid Satti in the 3 days.

Saima said that on the advised of his brother, Riasat Satti, accused Khalid Satti on February 26 took her to Rawalpindi courts and converted her to Muslim faith.

“I was shown videos and pictures of my sons and husband and threatened to convert if I wanted them alive,” Saima said.

She also said that she had been enquired nothing verbally regarding change of her faith from religious scholar; her signatures were taken on the paper and she was awarded the official degree of converting into another faith.

After conversation, she was again allegedly raped and then on February 28 taken for solemnising of her new marriage.

“Again, I was taken to the same place before same religious scholar and Nikkah registrar where I was declared legal wife of Khalid Satti,” she said.

Saima said that after her forceful conversion and marriage, Khalid Satti physically abused her like she was her property now.

“There was no hope of my freedom in the Girja Road area of Rawalpindi where I was kept and tortured daily,” Saima said.

Meanwhile, police kept telling Naveed Iqbal that her wife might have eloped and he should consider a compromise.

“With no hope left, I uploaded my video on social media,” Naveed said.

He said that taking notice on his video, the minister of state for interior ordered police and district administration to recover his abducted wife.

However, for Saima, the recovery was equally painful as her abduction, because police were suspicious about her character than arresting the accused. She said that on March 5, police investigation officer Asif Shah and Asghar recovered her from custody of Khalid Satti, without any lady constable.

Police officials were visibly unhappy with my recovery, but friendly with Khalid Satti who was even not handcuffed, she said.

“Asghar abused me, tore my shirt and forced me to sit with Khalid Satti on backseat of the vehicle,” she said.

Saima said that police was taking her to Dar-ul-Aman after her recovery but were enjoying the travel as picnic; eating fruits, drinking juices and abusing her all the way.

“Your whole community will pay the price of the sin you committed, as once you are in Muslim faith, you can’t leave it,” she quoted the police officials having told her.

Saima said that when she was expecting help from police, she was being advised by the law custodians to forget the past and accept the change.

“I felt being raped again,” said Saima.

Saima said that Dar-ul-Aman refused giving her shelter as she was brought without a lady constable, which was likely a tactic of police to mentally torture her, so she should at-least step back from her case.

Saima said that Khalid Satti was taken for initial medical, but no medical examination of her was done by the police.

Her husband Naveed Iqbal said that when they were running from pillar to post for justice, police were giving them impression of everything going on perfect.

“We feel insecure from everyone, from the people, law and the mindset,” said Naveed.

To a query asked to Saima about her expectations from the inquiry, she said, “Everyone is with hand in gloves,” and left the chair and walked back to the dark room.

A senior official of the district administration close to the investigation of the case while talking on the condition of anonymity said that ‘fresh judicial inquiry of the case was marked’. He said that statements of all individuals linked with the case had been recorded, while now evidence analysis was to be done.

He said that the judicial inquiry will likely give its findings within two days. Isaac Aashir, member Human Right Committee on Women Protection and Minorities Issues while talking to The Nation said that Christian community demanded legislation on forced conversions.

He said that there was a legal lacuna in the law which paved the way for conversion after kidnapping of a minority woman.

“Conversations are forced to hide the crime of kidnapping and rape,” he said.

He said that conversation could not be done over the night, while the converters easily legitimate it against monetary benefits.

He said that though senior district and police administration had taken serious steps to punish the accused, but the community is considering pursuing civil and criminal proceedings of the case.