ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi has engaged two lawmakers of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) from erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) aimed to address their grievances and resolve the issues faced by people of the area.

Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, the two lawmakers of PTM from North and South Waziristan, Monday participated in a meeting held in the chair of state minister at the Ministry of Interior, said a statement issued by the ministry.

Dawar is a member of the National Assembly from North Waziristan (NA-48) and Wazir is an MNA from South Waziristan (NA-50) — both areas also formerly known as tribal agencies were part of previous Fata and now have been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In December last year, both legislators had showed grievances with the state minister during the Senate Functional Committee on Human Right following the placement of their names on the Exit Control List by the Ministry of Interior.

According to interior ministry, two additional secretaries of the ministry including Tariq Sardar and Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Director-General of Immigration & Passports Ishrat Ali, and Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Usman Yousaf Mobin participated in the meeting held to facilitate the issues being faced by the people of South and North Waziristan.

Nadra has cleared 180,000 blocked CNICs

Afridi said the federal government would protect and promote the rights of people of Waziristan and all state organs and institutions would facilitate the mainstreaming of tribal people without any delay.

The meeting was informed that Nadra had cleared blocked CNICs of around 1,80,000 people while the cases of rest of 1,55,000 blocked CNICs were being looked into and the same would be decided soon.

The minister directed the officials of Nadra and passports & immigration to immediately set up mobile offices in North and South Waziristan and all recruitments should be made locally by employing the youth of the area. He also directed to ensure that female employees from local tribes are recruited to register women from Waziristan.

“I want to make sure that all the ministry departments should serve the people at large and especially those people who have been ignored in past. I would not compromise or tolerate any negative attitude when it comes to serving the masses. All misunderstandings should be redressed through our delivery rather than making rhetoric,” an official of the ministry said while quoting the minister.

The chair further said that all the issues raised by the lawmakers from Waziristan should be resolved as soon as possible. He assured both the lawmakers that all their concerns would be redressed on priority. The state minister told the meeting that PTI government would not leave any stone unturned to develop the far off and under-developed areas of the country with a specific focus on development in Waziristan.

“We owe to the sacrifices made by the tribal people who fought all our wars on the frontline. Now it is time that we build the infrastructure destroyed in war against terrorism. I assure you that we will do whatever is needed to empower the people of tribal areas,” the minister said.

The minister said the state was actively taking steps to provide relief to the people of tribal areas who had badly been affected during the war against terrorism.