The 31-year-old model has praised her mother Linda Graham, 53, for instilling the importance of ‘’words’’ into her from a young age, and knowing that they have the ‘’power’’ to help when struggling with ‘’different issues’’. Speaking to Vogue Australia, she said: ‘’The biggest thing is how you use your words. I think a lot of people look in the mirror and they say ‘Oh, I’m sad’ or ‘I’m ugly, I’m stupid, I’m not worthy, or XYZ’. You have to really understand that your words have power and something I had to learn at a young age was affirmation.

‘’When I was 17 my mum helped me make these affirmations ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful, I am worthy of all, and I love you’.