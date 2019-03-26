Share:

Balochistan is a province of Pakistan whose population is too large. In Balochistan, many people are so poor they don’t have anything to eat once every day. Still, they are spending their lives. Also, they don’t have any jobs because they are not educated. Because of this, they send their children to work. Unluckily, the children are found working in garages and workshops. In fact, in Balochistan 70% children are out of school, and some of them are begging. This is the reason that child labours is increasing in our country. Therefore, it is my humble request to the government to take action in this regard, and do justice with the children.

MUNEEB MA,

Turbat, March 9.