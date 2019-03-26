Share:

KARACHI - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will lead the two day “Karwan-e-Bhutto Train March” from Karachi to Larkana today (Tuesday).

He would address the PPP loyalists at more than 20 stations across the province.

Giving details of the visit, the PPP Sindh spokesman and former Senator Aajaz Dhamrah said that due to the massive enthusiasm among the party workers for the train march, the normally eight-hour journey from the metropolis to Larkana is spanned into 48 hours.

The caravan would begin from Karachi Cantt station at 10am and would have a stay at Nawabshah on March 26 and then complete its second lap of journey from Nawabshah to Larkana on Wednesday.

He said on first day, the PPP chairman would be addressing party activists at Cantt station and Landhi station in Karachi, Jhang Shahi in Thatta, Kotri, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur and Nawabshah Railway stations.

The caravan would have a night stay in Nawabshah and then leave early in the morning for Dor, Ranipur, Khairpur Mirs, Rohri, Sukkur, Habib Kot, Naudero and Larkana stations.

The former Senator said that the PPP caravan has increased anxiety among the power corridors in Islamabad.

He further warned that they would not tolerate any delay in the journey of Bilawal Bhutto in the name of technical faults.