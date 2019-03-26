Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated a 100-bed drug rehabilitation centre at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health.

He went to different sections, including gymnasium, and inquired after addicts. A patient presented a painting made by him to the chief minister, who also planted a sapling and prayed for success of the plantation campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Buzdar said that addicts deserved sympathy, instead of hatred, as their condition was no less than a social tragedy. He said that it would be a cruelty to leave them at the mercy of circumstances. “The entire family suffers due to the presence of an addict and it is the responsibility of the state to help such hapless people,” he said, adding that the PTI government strongly believed in the philosophy of a welfare state instead of ruling the people.

He said the Punjab government had established a specialised institution to bring addicts back to life. “Such people will be rehabilitated by imparting different skills. It is hoped that addicts will become self-reliant after their treatment and the government will treat them to give them back the joys of happiness,” he observed. He said that a state-of-the-art hospital had been established with an amount of Rs240 million to treat the people suffering from narcotics. A quality healthcare facility will be now available to patients, he said.

Rs 240m spent on healthcare project

Talking to the media, the chief minister said that a taskforce had been set up to run the hospital and eradicate narcotics. He said the provincial minister for health and minister for narcotics control will be given representation in the taskforce.

To another question, the chief minister said the Punjab government was in contact with the Sindh police on the issue of kidnapping of Hindu girls. These girls have filed an appeal in the high court, he said.

Replying to a question about Nawaz Sharif’s health, Buzdar said that every facility had been provided to the former prime minister for treatment and his medical reports had been made public.

To a question about re-induction of Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan into the provincial cabinet, the chief minister just said he was like a brother to him. He said that performance of provincial ministers was being monitored regularly and cabinet could be reshuffled if needed. “I believe in teamwork and our team is working hard,” he said.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid and Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, provincial secretaries, doctors and others were also present on the occasion.

CM VISITS CHILDREN HOSPITAL

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar made a surprise visit to Children Hospital after inauguration of a drug addiction centre. He visited different wards and inquired about the facilities from attendants. He also inspected the cardiac ICU ward of the Children Hospital. On the request of a woman, he directed the officials to carry out bone marrow transplant of a child at the earliest. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Children Hospital is providing quality healthcare facilities to patients and added that the Punjab government will establish five mother-and-child hospitals in remote areas of the province on a need basis. These hospitals will provide quality healthcare facilities to children on their doorstep, he said. He said that more funds had been provided to the Children Hospital for provision of free medicines and other necessary resources would be provided on a priority basis. Similarly, the issue of parking and provision of residences will be sympathetically considered, he said. He was also given a detailed briefing about the hospital.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Health Adviser Hanif Pitafi and others were also present on the occasion.

AJK COUNCIL DELEGATION MEETS CM

A delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights UK led by its President Dr Syed Nazir Gillani called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

During the meeting, Indian atrocities committed against the unarmed Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir were strongly condemned and the need was stressed to project incidents of Indian cruelties in Europe in an effective manner. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Indian armed forces were treating the unarmed people in Occupied Kashmir in a very cruel and gruesome manner. Despite Indian cruelties, the freedom passion of the people of Occupied Kashmir has not been suppressed and India should realise that it cannot enslave the Kashmiris through force. The chief minister appreciated the role played by overseas Pakistanis for improving the national economy and said that expatriates are filled with the passion of national service. The overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset and they will be given full facilities.

“We cannot ignore the role played by overseas Pakistanis in strengthening the national economy,” he said. The hard-earned money sent by the overseas Pakistanis benefits their families and the country. He said the government of Punjab will ensure protection of rights and properties of expatriate Pakistanis as they play the role of ambassador of Pakistan in their respective countries. He said that solving problems of overseas Pakistanis is the top most priority of the government as their role is very pivotal. In fact, overseas Pakistanis have proved their mettle in different countries, he added.

Those who called on the chief minister included Chairman of the EU-Pak Friendship Federation-Europe Pervaiz Iqbal, President of EU-Pak Friendship Federation-Italy Tajamal Hussain Khatana and members of EU Pak Friendship Federation-Belgium Dr Tahir Farooq, Azam Akhtar, Wajid Khan and Aslam Khatana.