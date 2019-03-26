Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing delivered emergency relief assistance to Balochistan on behalf of the Red Cross Society of China on the recent flood across the province, a Chinese embassy statement said yesterday. Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai and Secretary General of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khalid Bin Majeed received assistance on behalf of the province and Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Governor Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai extended heartfelt thanks to the Chinese government and the Red Cross Society of China for their generous assistance to the province. He said that recently the snow and rainstorm caused heavy casualties and property losses in Balochistan, and that China’s assistance, which reflects the noble spirit of humanitarianism and deep friendship towards the province, is an important manifestation of the traditional friendship between Pakistan and China.

Balochistan is fully committed to post-disaster resettlement and reconstruction, and will make proper use of the assistance, he said.

Ambassador Jing said as a close neighbour and all-weather strategic cooperative partner, China attached great importance to friendly exchanges and cooperation with Balochistan and will do what it can to help the province develop and improve people’s livelihood.