Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Commission of Inquiry on dnforced disappearances presided over a meeting in his chamber here on Tuesday.

The agenda of the meeting was to persuade Home Secretaries/Chief Commissioner ICT to activate the respective Provincial Task Force in its true perspective so that the cases of enforced disappearances referred to the Provincial Task Force by this Commission are disposed of expeditiously.

The meeting was attended by Fazeel Ashgar, Additional Secretary (Home) Punjab, Rashid Khan Special Secretary Home Department KP, Amer Ali Ahmed, Chief Commissioner ICT and Babar Qadeer, Additional Secretary, Sindh. Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances apprised the participants of the importance of the issue of Missing Persons, which, with the passage of time has attained global attraction and therefore, the need to allocate more manifold. A Proforma for submission of reports by the PTF was handed over to all participants of the meetings.

The response was quite positive and all participants promised to put in personal interest in the consideration of cases by the PTF to make the meetings of PTF more result oriented.