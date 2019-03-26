Share:

ISLAMABAD – Daniyal Ijaz, son of national champion Ijazur Rehman, won the U-12 category title in the 12th National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 here at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park on late Sunday night.

In U-12 category, more than 100 young boys and girls were in action. Daniyal was leading the pack with total score of 263 pins, followed by Raffay Saqib, who secured 257 pins, Wassay Saqib with 208 pins and Ayzaz Ijaz with 200 pins qualified for the top four final round.

In the final round, there was a royal battle witnessed between Daniyal Ijaz and Ayzaz Ijaz. Ayzaz missed last three attempts, which gifted the title to elder brother Daniyal, who landed yet another junior title by scoring total 304 pins. Ayzaz secured second position while Rafay finished third.