LAHORE - A 17-member trade delegation from Taiwan had meetings with their Pakistani counterparts at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and shown keen interest in joint ventures. The sectors including hi-tech machineries, air compressors, hand tools, ball bearings, keys and adhesive tapes etc came under discussion.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, Leader of Taiwan trade delegation David Hwang, Director of Taiwan Trade Center Elmo Wen and LCCI Executive Committee members spoke on the occasion. Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that there were many areas of trade expansion that could be identified through constant interaction between the private sectors representatives of two countries.

They appreciated the efforts of Taiwan External Trade Development Council known as TAITRA for efforts to enhance the existing level of bilateral trade. From 2016 to 2017, the two-way trade went up from 467 million dollar to 512 million dollars. They said that Pakistan’s share in bilateral trade has been quite low. “We need to make efforts to find more exporting orders from Taiwan to bridge the trade deficit, presently standing at 382 million dollars”, they said.

“We want to further strengthen trade relations with Taiwan. Our experiences have demonstrated that such interactions have always yielded positive results and have led to cordial relations between business communities of two countries”, they added.