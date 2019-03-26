Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rasid has urged young doctors to improve communication not only with patients but also with their attendants. Speaking at the first ever International Conference on Emergency Medicine arranged by King Edward Medical University on Monday, she said praised holding such events, saying it would go a long way in improving service delivery at emergencies of hospitals. KEMU is the first public sector university to launch Emergency Medicine Program in Pakistan. Senior consultants have been recruited for supervising 24/7 healthcare service at Accident and Emergency Department of Mayo Hospital. Consultants provide life saving treatment and resuscitation to critical patients during the golden hour. Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Khalid Masud Gondal patronized the conference attended by experts in emergency medicine from USA, UK, South Africa and Gulf countries. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government was committed to provide free medicine and healthcare facilities to the masses. Prof Khalid Masud Gondal said that the conference would help doctors improving knowledge and skills that would ultimately led to better service delivery at emergencies.