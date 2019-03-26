Share:

TEXAS - Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles thinks Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is a ‘’great representation’’ for people of colour.

The 37-year-old former actress - who joined the royal family when she married Prince Harry in May last year - is of African-American descent, and Tina has praised her for her ‘’wonderful’’ personality, calling her a ‘’beautiful, independent young woman’’. Speaking to Us Weekly magazine at the opening of art exhibition ‘Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983’ the 63-year-old fashion designer - who is the mother of both Beyoncé and Solange - said: ‘’I mean, I think she’s a beautiful, intelligent, independent young woman. I think it’s amazing that she got that opportunity and that she is a great representation for our people. It’s really wonderful!’’Tina’s comments come after Meghan’s former co-star Gregg Sulkin - who starred with her in 2015 film ‘Anti-Social’ - described her as ‘’one of the most sincere and genuine people’’ he knows.

He said: ‘’Everybody does know her as a princess, but in real life, she genuinely is also like a princess. She is one of the classiest, the nicest, one of the most sincere and genuine people I’ve ever met.’’