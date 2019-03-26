Share:

ISLAMABAD - The European Union Monday acknowledged Pakistan’s anti-terror drive and efforts for regional peace.

EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini also appreciated positive changes in country’s economic policy and expressed interest increasing the volume of trade.

She called on President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imarn Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa separately and she discussed a host of issues relating to the security, trade, economic and cultural affairs.

Mrs Mogherini, who is also Vice President of the European Commission, later led delegation talks with Pakistan and held a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“The European Union fully supports Pakistan in its drive against the terrorists. Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan also deserve appreciation,” she said.

She also appreciated Pakistan’s stance on de-escalating tension with India.

Mogherini said the new Strategic Partnership Plan will lay a strong foundation for partnership between Pakistan and the European Union and further boost their future cooperation.

“Both sides agreed to work together in many fields,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi said there was a convergence of beliefs between the two sides on many issues.

He was confident that the engagement plan, which will be formally signed in Brussels, will lay the foundation for a bright future between Pakistan and the EU.

He said trade between Pakistan and the European Union had doubled after grant of GSP Plus status to Pakistan in 2013.

The foreign minister said the present government is keen to enhance exports to Europe and fix the trade deficit issue, besides creating more jobs for Pakistanis through trade with Europe.

Qureshi said he also apprised the EU delegation about the steps taken by Pakistan to fulfill the Financial Action Task Force’s commitments as well as the steps taken to cleanse the tribal belt.

The minister said both the sides also held discussions on the International Non-Governmental Organisations. He pointed out that 75 INGOs were registered and working in Pakistan.

He said he also informed the EU delegation that Pakistan was open in engaging with India to resolve all-out outstanding disputes through a sustained dialogue as it is the only sensible way to go forward.

Qureshi said both the sides are also convinced on it that solution lies only in dialogue process. He question whether atomic neighbours can thinking of going to war. “This will only be madness,” he warned.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had demonstrated restraint and gave a measured response. He added: “We took various steps to deescalate the tension including the immediate release of captured Indian pilot.”

Qureshi said the world was not oblivious to the steps that “we took including that of sending back our high commissioner to India and restoring the hotline between the military directorates.”

On Afghanistan, he said, the EU delegation shared Pakistan’s concern for peace and stability in that country. He said that there was no military solution to the issue of Afghanistan.

He said the EU delegation appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan reconciliation process.

Qureshi said that the Pakistani side informed the EU side that being a neighbouring country, Iran was very important for Pakistan. He also reiterated Pakistan’s concern on growing ‘Islamophobia’ in the West.

Earlier, Pakistan and the European Union agreed to a new Strategic Engagement Plan to build a strong partnership in diverse fields.

The understanding came at the fourth round of Strategic Dialogue between Pakistan and the European Union.

Pakistani side at the dialogue was led by Foreign Minister Qureshi while the EU team was spearheaded by Federica Mogherini.

Meeting with Gen Bajwa

Staff reporters add: Earlier, Mrs Mogherini called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the GHQ and discussed matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and the positive role Islamabad is playing for regional peace and stability.

PM meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed Ms Frederica Morgherini who called on him here on Monday. Talking to her, he said Pakistan highly values its relations with the European Union (EU) and all its member states.

He expressed satisfaction on the positive momentum in the relations and termed EU Pakistan’s major trade and investment partner. Prime Minister Khan welcomed the increase in Pakistan-EU bilateral trade since the inception of GSP plus scheme.

Khan apprised the EU High Representative on the current regional situation, including Pakistan’s positive role in Afghan reconciliation peace process and deescalating tensions with India. He urged the EU to highlight the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The prime minister also gave an overview of his reform agenda covering good governance, eradication of corruption, rule of law and poverty alleviation.

Speaking on the occasion, the EU High Representative praised the prime minister for his handling of the situation after the Pulwama incident.

She assured of EU’s support towards the Prime Minister’s reform agenda which coincides with the EU’s core principles and values.

Meeting with president

In her meeting with President Dr Alvi, the EU official said there is a huge potential of economic and trade relations between Pakistan and EU which needs to be fully explored and utilised.

The president said that Pakistan values its relations with the EU and expressed his satisfaction that they were moving in a positive direction in all spheres of cooperation.

He noted with pleasure that Pakistan’s exports to the EU have increased by 38 percent, while EU’s exports to Pakistan have grown by 33 percent since inception of the GSP Plus Scheme in 2014.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan sees GSP Plus as constructive engagement for the betterment of its economy and values EU’s development assistance.

The president also invited the EU to take advantage of improved business environment in Pakistan and assured the investors full government support.

Alvi welcomed the recent ruling of the European Court of Human Rights and said it can help create a balance between the exercise of right to freedom of expression and incitement/hatred towards religious views and faith.

He said Pakistan believes in responsible use of right of freedom of expression, as freedom comes with responsibility.

He emphasised that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whether perpetrated by individuals, groups or states.

The president highlighted that Pakistan has achieved remarkable successes in the fight against terrorism.

The president He underscored that kinetic action alone cannot address the threat posed by terrorism. He added that a comprehensive response is required to tackle this global menace.

He said that Pakistan has declared adherence to the Nuclear Supply Group Guidelines and also submitted its formal application for participation in the NSG.

Dr Arif Alvi stated that inclusion of Pakistan will bring tangible benefits for the non-proliferation regime.

He urged NSG to consider membership for non-NPT states on the basis of non-discriminatory and objective criteria that are simultaneously applicable to all of them.