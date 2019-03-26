Share:

The idea to save energy by re-setting the clock was implemented in Germany in 1916 and later in many other European countries. Currently, 64 countries around the world use daylight saving time.

The EU Parliament on Tuesday voted against a proposal to end daylight saving starting from 2021. MEPs decided not to scrap the practice of putting clocks forward by one hour for the time between late March and late October.

Only 228 of 651 members of the European Parliament supported the proposal to end the seasonal changes, while 399 legislators rejected the plan.

According to the proposed amendment, governments that planned to remain permanently on summertime should adjust their clocks for the final time on the last Sunday in March 2021, while those that preferred wintertime should set the time on the last Sunday of October 2021.